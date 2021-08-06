Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,281. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.