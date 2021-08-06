Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.42. 13,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

