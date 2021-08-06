Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,732 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in The Timken by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,006. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.62. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $3,322,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,040,629.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,531. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

