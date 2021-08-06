CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.37. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 12,720 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

