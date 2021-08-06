Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,521,235. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77. Crane has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

