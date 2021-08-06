Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BVRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.24. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.50.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.