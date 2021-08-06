Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CWEGF. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.90.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 74,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,875. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

