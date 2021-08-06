Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CWEGF. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.90.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 74,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,875. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

