Critical Analysis: Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) versus Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Wheels Up Experience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air Worldwide $3.21 billion 0.64 $360.29 million $13.67 5.16 Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Atlas Air Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Wheels Up Experience.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air Worldwide 12.45% 19.62% 7.12% Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atlas Air Worldwide and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air Worldwide 0 2 5 0 2.71 Wheels Up Experience 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $80.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Wheels Up Experience has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.47%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Atlas Air Worldwide.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide beats Wheels Up Experience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command (AMC), brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers. The Dry Leasing segment includes leasing of aircraft and engines. The company was founded by Michael Chowdry in 1993 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.