Critical Comparison: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) & LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) and LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and LONMIN PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 3 7 0 2.55 LONMIN PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and LONMIN PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $62.70 billion 0.61 $1.38 billion N/A N/A LONMIN PLC/S $1.35 billion 0.18 $42.00 million N/A N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than LONMIN PLC/S.

Volatility and Risk

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, LONMIN PLC/S has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and LONMIN PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 2.70% 5.48% 0.55% LONMIN PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats LONMIN PLC/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as financial market risks, data analytics, claims handling and underwriting, medical risk research, health market, capital management, and digital underwriting and analytics, as well as MIRA digital suite; and property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural reinsurance, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, remote industries, property insurance coverage, retroactive reinsurance, risk transfer, and cyber, as well as NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, cert2go, consulting aftersales and claims, prospective structured reinsurance, and Vahana AI for motor claims. It also provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, specialty coverage, reputational risk insurance, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, bioenergy plant performance insurance, solar energy insurance, wind farm insurance, mining insurance, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, oil and gas companies insurance, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, data and location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. In addition, the company offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About LONMIN PLC/S

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa. In addition, the company holds 100% interest in Pandora mine. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Melrose North, South Africa.

