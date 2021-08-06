Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Posts Earnings Results

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

Shares of CCRN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.90 million, a PE ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.