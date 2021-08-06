CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. CrowdGather shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 315,545 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

About CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

CrowdGather, Inc is a social networking, Internet company, that specializes in developing and hosting forum based websites and provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. It also develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played over the Internet and on social networking sites and mobile platforms.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.