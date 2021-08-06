Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.33

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.
Crown Castle International has increased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
CCI opened at $194.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.
In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Crown Castle International
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
