Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.33

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

Crown Castle International has increased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

CCI opened at $194.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

