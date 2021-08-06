Crypterium Achieves Market Cap of $9.84 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and $234,260.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00056427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00877064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00097016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042300 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,229,903 coins and its circulating supply is 82,232,352 coins. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

