Crypto Sports Market Cap Reaches $462,396.93 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $462,396.93 and $2,744.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.