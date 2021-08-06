CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the lowest is $3.06 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.50. CSX has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,966 shares of company stock worth $8,768,341 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 103.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after buying an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CSX by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

