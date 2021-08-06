Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.69 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.22. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.