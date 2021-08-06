Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,423,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,804,000 after buying an additional 71,353 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

