Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 181.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $214.25 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

