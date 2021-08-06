Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 10,239 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 119.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,081,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,497,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,567,000 after buying an additional 60,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after buying an additional 41,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.