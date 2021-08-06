Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,115 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,115 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:HVT opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.24. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $671.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

