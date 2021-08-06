Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 50,060 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,060 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $3,995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 513,775 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of EQT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

