Cumberland Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $40,844,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

