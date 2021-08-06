Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.00 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.