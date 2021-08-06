Cummins Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

Shares of CMI opened at $228.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.47. Cummins has a 12-month low of $195.00 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

