Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CURLF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.75 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Curaleaf stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 523,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,000. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

