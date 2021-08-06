Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CRIS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRIS opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $663.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

