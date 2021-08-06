Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $663.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Curis by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Curis by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Curis by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

