Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUBI. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $39.12 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $919,899. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

