CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $29.17 million and $157.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00035116 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.87 or 0.00274490 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00032176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005914 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 147,174,575 coins and its circulating supply is 143,174,575 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

