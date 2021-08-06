CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Hovde Group currently has $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

CVBF traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,330. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.52.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

