CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,763. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,883.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on CONE shares. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.86.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

