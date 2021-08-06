CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $75.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,876.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,711,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 410.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after acquiring an additional 867,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,338,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

