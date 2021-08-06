D. Clay Bretches Purchases 200 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.54 per share, with a total value of $12,708.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,345.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $64.80 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $3,269,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Altus Midstream by 189.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.