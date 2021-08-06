D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 126,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,865,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

