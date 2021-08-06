D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,279 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of City Office REIT worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 143,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in City Office REIT by 254.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 94.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 56.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 315,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 113,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $565.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

