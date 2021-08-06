D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 283,355 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,355 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

