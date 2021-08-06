D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Shares Sold by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. cut its position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in D8 were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in shares of D8 by 379.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 164,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 130,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of D8 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D8 in the first quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D8 in the first quarter valued at $183,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 178,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,251. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

