DA Davidson Weighs in on CB Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CB Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CBFV stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

