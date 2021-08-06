Daniel A. Ulatowski Sells 1,500 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $544.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $563.83.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

