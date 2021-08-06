Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $60.84

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.84, but opened at $62.79. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $63.54, with a volume of 5,643 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 95,953 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

