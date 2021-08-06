Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 97.97%. Daseke updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Daseke stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $604.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

A number of research firms have commented on DSKE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

