Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

DSKE has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of DSKE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 686,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $566.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 97.97% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 118.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 521,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 840,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

