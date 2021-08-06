Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DASTY. AlphaValue cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

DASTY stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

