Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.077-$1.101 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.74 billion-$5.80 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.232 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DASTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

DASTY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

