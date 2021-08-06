Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.30.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.72. 145,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,611. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $135.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,771,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

