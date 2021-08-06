DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 106,105 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3,610.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $59,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after buying an additional 155,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $591.50. 6,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,590. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.53 and a 52 week high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 708.94, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.71.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

