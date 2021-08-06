DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 22,340 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $77,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,476. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.34 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24. The firm has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.