DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $173,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,934,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $26.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,349.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,468.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

