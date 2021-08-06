DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $84,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock valued at $802,296,486. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.29. 264,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

