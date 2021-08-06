DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 611,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,848 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $88,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,470 shares of company stock worth $7,556,097 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,759. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.18 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.